Alan Mateo Sells 694 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86.

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.87 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.