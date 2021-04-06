CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Vice Chairman Sells $277,000.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 199.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.