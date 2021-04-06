EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,514,806.25.
EMX opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.88 million and a P/E ratio of -55.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.83.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
