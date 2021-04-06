EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,514,806.25.

EMX opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.88 million and a P/E ratio of -55.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.83.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

