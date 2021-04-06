Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SINA were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SINA by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SINA by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter worth $22,160,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SINA by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. SINA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.