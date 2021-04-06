Eaton Vance Management Has $103.28 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $103,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $378.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.96 and a 200-day moving average of $357.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

