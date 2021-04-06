Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,076 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $155.66 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

