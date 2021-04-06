Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

SI stock opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

