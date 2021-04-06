Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,490 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DMC Global by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOM opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a P/E ratio of -139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

