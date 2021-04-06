Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

