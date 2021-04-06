Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,515 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Southern First Bancshares worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

