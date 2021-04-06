Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $479.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

