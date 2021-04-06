Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,172,000.

EWI stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

