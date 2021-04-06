Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

