Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBP opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

