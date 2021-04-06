Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 314,980 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of NantHealth worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 73.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NantHealth by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NantHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NH opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.