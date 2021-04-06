Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vaxart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

VXRT opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $705.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.