Rhumbline Advisers Has $399,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of SmartFinancial worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

