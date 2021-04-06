Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 227.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

