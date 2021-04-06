Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,104 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 225.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

