Citigroup Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anterix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of ATEX opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

