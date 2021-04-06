Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $292,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.