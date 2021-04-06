$35.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $151.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.74 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -133.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

