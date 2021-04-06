Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,621 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

