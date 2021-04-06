Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

