Citigroup Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRVY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gravity by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gravity by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRVY stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $239.90.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

