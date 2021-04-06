Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,420 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.10 million, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

