25,000 Shares in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.