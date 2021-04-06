Barclays PLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EARN. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.