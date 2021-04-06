Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 575,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 146,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

BPY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

