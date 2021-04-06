Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,951 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.