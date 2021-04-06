BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 105.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BTAI. Truist lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

BTAI opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

