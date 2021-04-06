Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 million, a P/E ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

