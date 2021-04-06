Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 5,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28.

ALRM opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

