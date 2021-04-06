Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 5,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28.
ALRM opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
