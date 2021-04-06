Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 57,181 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

