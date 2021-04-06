GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 21,250 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.