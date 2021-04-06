Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -405.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,146,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

