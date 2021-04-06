Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 31,000 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CAL opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.