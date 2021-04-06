ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CLPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

