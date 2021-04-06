Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 504,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

CCO stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

