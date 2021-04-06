Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.