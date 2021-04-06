GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GoHealth were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

