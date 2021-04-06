Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,780 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 117,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

