IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $921.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 921 ($12.03) and last traded at GBX 916.63 ($11.98), with a volume of 68928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909.50 ($11.88).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 816.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

