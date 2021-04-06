Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

