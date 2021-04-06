Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.40.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

