Marston’s (LON:MARS) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.21

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.21 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.57 ($1.34), with a volume of 1196335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.75. The company has a market capitalization of £638.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

