NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.20

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 1427401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.70 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.65 billion and a PE ratio of -31.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

