First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNWB stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

