BlackRock Inc. Invests $27,000 in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

