BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,688 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

